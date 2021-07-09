Monster Hunter Stories 2 Rite of Channeling guide: Genes, egg patterns, and obtaining new abilities

This year is turning out to be a pretty good year to be a Monster Hunter fan. Not only were we treated to the latest entry in the mainline series, Monster Hunter Rise, but we’re also getting a chance to head back into the world of Monster Hunter Stories with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. I adored the first Monster Hunter Stories, but it never seemed to make quite the impact on the gaming world that I felt it should have. With that in mind, I was pleasantly surprised at the announcement of a sequel coming to the Nintendo Switch, and, having spent some time with it, I am overjoyed to report that Monster Hunter Stories is better than it has ever been.