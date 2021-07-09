Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Scientists solve 40-year mystery over Jupiter's X-ray aurora

By University College London
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team co-led by UCL has solved a decades-old mystery as to how Jupiter produces a spectacular burst of X-rays every few minutes. The X-rays are part of Jupiter's aurora—bursts of visible and invisible light that occur when charged particles interact with the planet's atmosphere. A similar phenomenon occurs on Earth, creating the northern lights, but Jupiter's is much more powerful, releasing hundreds of gigawatts of energy, enough to briefly power all of human civilization.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Environment#By Jupiter#Orbiting Jupiter#Science Advances#Xmm Newton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Giant ghostly 'hand' stretches through space in new X-ray views

An enormous ghostly hand stretches through the depths of space, its wispy fingers pressing against a glowing cloud. It sounds like science fiction, but it's quite real, as imagery gathered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory shows. The "hand" was spawned by the death of a massive star in a supernova...
AstronomyCNET

'Killer' asteroid headed our way! When to fear space rocks

Early in January 2020, a "gigantic" asteroid the size of the Empire State Building speeded "towards Earth." At least that's how it was reported by Sputnik, the news site funded by the Russian government. The reality, as the article stated after the scary headline, was that asteroid 2019 UO would pass us safely on Jan. 10 at a distance of 2,808,194 miles (4,519,351 kilometers). That's almost 12 times farther away than the moon. I scarcely think of the moon as speeding toward my house every night, let alone something 12 times more distant.
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.
AstronomyWFMZ-TV Online

Why has the moon been out during the day?

Have you noticed the moon in the blue skies the last few afternoons?. As bizarre as that seems to have the moon out during the day, there many opportunities for that to happen each month. It just depends on the moon's phase and on our weather. We see the moon...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Scientists may have cracked the mystery of da Vinci’s DNA

Leonardo da Vinci — the great Renaissance artist, inventor and anatomist — has 14 living male relatives, a new analysis of his family tree reveals. The new family tree could one day help researchers determine if bones interred in a French chapel belong to the Italian genius. Historians Alessandro Vezzosi...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

NASA's Mars helicopter reveals intriguing terrain for rover team

Images snapped on July 5 by NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on its ambitious ninth flight have offered scientists and engineers working with the agency's Perseverance Mars rover an unprecedented opportunity to scout out the road ahead. Ingenuity provided new insight into where different rock layers begin and end, each layer serving as a time capsule for how conditions in the ancient climate changed at this location. The flight also revealed obstacles the rover may have to drive around as it explores Jezero Crater.
AstronomyPhys.org

Image: Antarctica welcomes the return of sunlight

A fortnight after the 21 June winter solstice in Antarctica, the crew at Concordia Research Station are slowly welcoming the return of sunlight. This photo was taken by ESA-sponsored medical doctor Nick Smith on 1 July at noon. The 12-member crew at Concordia, located at the mountain plateau called Dome...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Signals of Extinct Extraterrestrial Civilizations –“Echo Throughout the Milky Way”

“For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies. It is thus not unreasonable to think that, at the time we receive a signal, the emitting civilization no longer exist,” wrote Claudio Grimaldi, guest scientist at the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics (LBS), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's Curiosity may have accidentally landed just a few miles away from an ACTIVE source of methane on Mars - a gas that could originate from a biological source

The 2019 revelation that methane was found on Mars sent shockwaves throughout the scientific community, as almost all of the gas on Earth is produced by life. Now, scientists believe they have located the source — and it's almost exactly where NASA's Curiosity rover is. Researchers at the California Institute...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Millions of Red Crab Would Sometimes Wash Ashore Leaving People Bewildered – Now Scientists Have Solved the Mystery

New findings suggest that abnormal ocean currents cause the occasional appearance of pelagic red crabs outside their native range. For decades, people have wondered why pelagic red crabs — also called tuna crabs — sometimes wash ashore in the millions on the West Coast of the United States. New research shows that atypical currents, rather than abnormal temperatures, likely bring them up from their home range off Baja California.
SciencePhys.org

Earth's climate life story, 3 billion years in the making

One of Earth's greatest mysteries is how it transformed itself, ever so gradually, from a barren ball of rock into a launching pad for life. Earth scientists have spent decades piecing together the relevant clues—identifying and studying the planet's complex interplay of geological processes, atmospheric dynamics, and chemical cycles. In particular, scientists have studied the roles played by carbon and silicon in stabilizing Earth's climate over a vast stretch of time.
AstronomyPhys.org

Juno tunes into radio noise triggered by Jupiter's volcanic moon Io

The Juno Waves instrument "listened" to the radio emissions from Jupiter's immense magnetic field to find their precise locations. By listening to the rain of electrons flowing onto Jupiter from its intensely volcanic moon Io, researchers using NASA's Juno spacecraft have found what triggers the powerful radio emissions within the monster planet's gigantic magnetic field. The new result sheds light on the behavior of the enormous magnetic fields generated by gas-giant planets like Jupiter.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has hit three big milestones

The James Webb Space Telescope, the effective successor to Hubble, has hit three new significant milestones, as NASA prepares to launch the powerful instrument later this year. It’s getting increasingly close to crunch time for Webb, which will grant scientists an unprecedented view of distant galaxies and could help unlock the secrets of how the universe formed, and continues to evolve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy