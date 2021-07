Add comfort and style to your next workout in the women’s loose strappy tank top by ASICS. With its stylish color block construction, classic regular fit and mixed fabric construction for a feminine look, this top is an essential addition to your training attire. It’s made from quick-drying fabric that gives a soft, cotton-like feel against your skin and also works to wick away sweat and moisture, so you can feel cool and fresh even when temperatures start to rise. The open back helps your skin breathe, while the mesh panels at the shoulder provide added ventilation as you’re working hard. This top also features a reflective bar at the back and a reflective ASICS spiral logo to boost your visibility when training outdoors in low light conditions.