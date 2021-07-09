Cancel
Catoosa County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Floyd; Gordon; Walker; Whitfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHATTOOGA...WHITFIELD CATOOSA...WALKER...WESTERN GORDON...DADE AND FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Boynton to near Holland...and moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Rome, Dalton, Lafayette, Summerville, Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Rossville, Chickamauga, Trion, Varnell, Lookout Mountain, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Plainville, Shannon, Lyerly, Menlo, Center Post, Subligna and Fairview. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

