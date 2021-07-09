Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Davie The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Davie County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mocksville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mocksville, Bermuda Run, Fork Church and Advance. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH