Alabama State

Alabama consultant becomes fourth Republican to jump into open Senate race

By Tal Axelrod
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
Jessica Taylor, an Alabama consultant, became the fourth Republican to jump into the state’s open Senate race Thursday.

Taylor, who also finished in third in the GOP primary in the state’s 2nd Congressional District last year, cast herself as a staunch conservative, hitting on a slew of Republican talking points in her launch video.

“I fear everything we hold dear here in Alabama is under attack by socialists, big tech and the radical liberals in DC,” she said. “The woke police and the fake news media are destroying our democracy.”

“It’s long past time serious conservatives like us rise up and help finish Trump’s mission of draining the swamp. The truth is the left wants to keep lying and cheating so they can steal our elections and silence our voices, indoctrinate our children, open our borders to criminals and terrorists, raise taxes to raise folks not to work and wonder why they don’t, print money until you need a mortgage to by a two-by-four, and then cancel us if we dare speak out.”

“I’m Jessica Taylor. Send me to Washington, and I’ll be Kamala’s worst nightmare,” Taylor added in the video’s second knock of Vice President Harris.

Taylor will be running against other GOP candidates with more political experience. Already in the primary are Rep. Mo Brooks , Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador to Slovenia in the Trump administration, and Katie Britt, and former chief of staff to Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).

The candidates are vying to replace Shelby, who is retiring at the end of his current term, and all have sought to cast themselves as loyal conservatives who support former President Trump.

Whoever wins the GOP primary will be heavily favored to take the seat given Alabama’s deep red hue.

Community Policy