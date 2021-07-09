Decades too late, the public may get some answers on children lost to Native American boarding schools
First came the discovery in May of the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3, in unmarked graves on the grounds of a former boarding school in British Columbia that was once part of an effort to assimilate indigenous children by separating them from their families and stripping them of their cultures. Weeks later, at least 751 unmarked graves were found at the site of another residential school in Canada. Among the questions raised by the horrific discoveries is whether there are similar lost children to be found in the United States, which shares Canada’s history of operating a shameful system of separating Native children from their homes and families.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0