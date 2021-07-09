Marvel First Look: Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1

If you like kick-ass car chases, murder mysteries, and slapstick comedy, then do yourself a favor and pick up The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #2. Not only does it heighten the mystery surrounding the death of television’s greatest scumbag, Trigger Keaton, but it contains one of the funniest will readings you may ever see in a comic book. Issue #2 of the series is appropriately titled “Sidecar”, and sees Trigger earn another merit badge of villainy for being extremely rude to a 12 year-old who plays the voice of his 1973 AMC AMX/3 prototype sports car in the opening flashback. One thing’s for sure as Kyle Higgins and Chris Schweizer’s whodunnit caper runs on: it’s getting harder and harder to pinpoint a suspect when the person who was killed was a sleaze-ball to everyone he came in contact with.