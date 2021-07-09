Cancel
Comics

Marvel First Look: Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1

aiptcomics
aiptcomics
SHE IS KUSHALA – A SORCERER SUPREME, A SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE…AND THE SAVIOR OF JOHNNY BLAZE’S SOUL!. Blaze has been through a lot lately, from ascending the throne of Hell to nearly murdering his former allies on the Avengers. But his nightmare is far from over. Something – or someone – is haunting him, and only a Ghost Rider with the powers of a Sorcerer Supreme can find out why. The dynamic writing duo of Taboo (of the Black Eyed Peas) and B. Earl expand the Rider mythos with an action-packed special that will kick off a brand-new era of vengeance! Kushala’s about to be the hottest thing in hell.

