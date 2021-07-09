Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Paraquat MDL Leadership Team Has 11 Women and 5 Men

By Amanda Bronstad
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixteen lawyers will steer lawsuits over the herbicide paraquat as part of a diverse team assembled by the Illinois federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation. More than 150 lawsuits across the country allege that paraquat, first sold in the 1960s to professionals to kill weeds and grasses prior to planting crops, causes Parkinson’s disease. In a June 6 order, U.S. District Chief Judge Nancy Rosenstengel of the Southern District of Illinois appointed 11 women and five men, including three co-lead counsel: Khaldoun Baghdadi, of San Francisco’s Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger; Sarah Shoemake Doles of Carey Danis & Lowe in St. Louis; and Peter Flowers, of Chicago’s Meyers & Flowers.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdl#Paraquat#Lawsuits#Carey Danis Lowe#Meyers Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
LawTimes Union

Roopal P. Luhana Appointed to Plaintiffs' Executive Committee for Paraquat MDL

Chaffin Luhana Founder Appointed to Leadership Role In National Paraquat Litigation. Chaffin Luhana LLP, a national plaintiffs-only law firm, is pleased to announce that Founding Partner Roopal P. Luhana has been appointed by Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel to the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee (PEC) in the In re: Paraquat Products Liability Litigation.
Kansas City, MOBrewbound.com

CRB Expands Board-Level Leadership Team

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – CRB, an international leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries, announced the election of four new members to its Board of Directors: Sandy Price, Tim Hannan, Bob Uhler and Shannah Falcone. Current board member Paul Skinner also was re-elected to another term.
Businessredlakenationnews.com

Travois promotes four team members to leadership positions

Kansas City, Mo. (July 6, 2021) — Travois has promoted four team members to leadership positions. A Certified B Corporation, Travois has directed more than $1.5 billion of investment in American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian communities. This step provides a path for company growth to support client needs now and in the future.
LawLaw.com

Ethical Issues Presented by Cyber Tech in Attorney-Client Communications

The use of technology in a law office or legal department raises many ethical issues concerning how confidential and privileged electronic information must be stored, shared, and protected. These issues are heightened where attorneys and staff work remotely, as the protections that such information may enjoy in the traditional office setting may not exist at the home office or other remote location.
Golfgolfcourseindustry.com

Bayer expands Turf and Ornamental leadership team

The Turf and Ornamentals business of Bayer has added a new member to its leadership team, appointing Marc McNulty as head of key account management. With more than 25 years of industry experience, including 15 years at Bayer, McNulty will lead key account management teams, helping propel customer success and growth.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Quinn Residences Enhances Executive Leadership Team

ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Residences ("Quinn" or the "Company"), an owner and operator of dedicated communities of single-family rentals across select markets in the Southeastern U.S., today announced that Richard Ross, will become Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Ross had served as Chief Financial Officer and President since the Company's inception. In addition, the Company announced that James Howley, a real estate investment veteran with more than a decade of relevant experience, has joined the firm as Chief Investment Officer. Howley was previously Director of Strategic Planning and Investments at QTS Realty.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
washingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

US Supreme Court Addresses Off-Campus Student Speech

On June 23, in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., the U.S. Supreme Court addressed the issue of whether schools can regulate off-campus social media speech that materially and substantially disrupts the school environment without violating the First Amendment. In an 8-1 opinion authored by Justice Stephen Breyer, the Supreme Court upheld B.L.’s First Amendment rights, but more broadly held that under different circumstances, schools may constitutionally regulate off-campus cyber speech.
LawLaw.com

Beasley Allen Lawyer Steps Up to Lead Justice Group

An Atlanta lawyer stepped up Wednesday to lead the American Association for Justice at the trial lawyer group’s annual convention in Las Vegas. He is Navan Ward of Beasley Allen. The plaintiffs’ firm has offices in Atlanta plus Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama. Ward becomes the AAJ’s 75th president and only the second minority in that role. He said Wednesday he will focus on enhancing diversity and inclusion.
TechnologyLaw.com

Legal Tech Adoption Jenga: People Clerk and Quiktract

Though we typically explore B2B technology, we’re doing something a little different this month by delving into the adoption process for two B2C companies operating in the legal industry. Both offer services designed to help laypeople navigate aspects of the legal system that are less frequented by lawyers: small claims court and creating freelancer contracts. However, as any person who has either struggled to receive payment for their work or found themselves in small claims court can attest, operating without an attorney in these spaces is easier said than done.

Comments / 0

Community Policy