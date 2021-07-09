GBRC children's theatre cast to perform tonight!

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is sponsoring its 26th annual youth summer theatre production, “The Hysterical History of the Trojan War” by D. M. Larson. The performance will be held on Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at the Great Bend High School Auditorium. The production is open to the public and admission is free. The doors to the Auditorium open at 6:30 p.m. for the public. The cast of 16 children, ages 8 – 16, has been practicing for five weeks under the direction of Holly Johnson and assistants Pat Doll and Kylynn Keeler.