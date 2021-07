Marathon Digital has raised hundreds of millions of dollars this year. The company is mining more Bitcoin than ever. It's also buying and holding thousands of Bitcoins. Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) were up 200.5% in the first half of 2021, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares have since pulled back some and are now "only" up 140% year to date. This is still market-crushing performance and likely resulted because the company has bolstered its balance sheet and significantly increased its capacity for mining Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC).