NFL

Baldinger says Davis is a 'great fit' for WFT's 'beast' defense

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington rookie linebacker Jamin Davis has yet to play a snap in the NFL, but that hasn't stopped the 2021 first-round pick from garnering a good amount of hype. Based on his body of work last season at Kentucky, his raw athleticism, potential and fit within Washington, it seems like Davis and his new team are trending toward a successful partnership. Former NFL offensive lineman and current analyst Brian Baldinger would agree with that notion.

