I don't know about you, but if there is someone out there who will pay me to do something I would do for free, I am so there!. If you've always wanted to visit the Hawkeye state to see the "Field of Dreams", "Bridges of Madison County", gold-domed capital 19th-century capital building in Des Moines, perhaps the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail, or even stuff your face with Blue Bunny Ice Cream in Lemars, now you could get paid to do it!