1.4mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], July 9 (ANI): More than 1.4 million doses of the JohnsonJohnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived today in Afghanistan, the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday. Donated by the United States to COVAX, the 1,484,900 doses were delivered through the COVAX Facility's dose-sharing scheme to the Government...

#Unicef#Ani#Covid 19 Vaccines#Johnsonjohnson#Covax#The Covax Facility#Unicef Representative#Equitable#Ani
