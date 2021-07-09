Cancel
Cars

Two Pickup Models Popular In South Dakota Are Under Recall

By Chuck Wood
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 8 days ago
There is another widespread recall affecting over 400,000 pickups that are very popular in South Dakota. General Motors is recalling 410,000 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado pickups for an issue with the roof-rail airbags, commonly called side curtain airbags. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, these airbags can randomly explode without warning and project parts of the inflator into the cabin. Injury can occur if the truck is occupied at the time of inflation, though GM says there have been no reported injuries.

Sioux Falls, SD
