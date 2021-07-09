Black Widow foreshadows a big role for Florence Pugh in the Marvel universe
Marvel's highly-anticipated return to theaters serves as a final goodbye to one Black Widow — and a hello to another. Black Widow, the long-awaited solo movie for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, debuts this weekend in theaters and on Disney+ after numerous COVID-19 delays. It's a prequel that picks up after Natasha went on the run following 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and it can be seen as a bit of a mea culpa from Marvel after fans spent a decade calling for Natasha to get her own film.theweek.com
