United Airlines and Mesa Air Group are each buying 100 electric aircraft from Swedish company Heart Aerospace. Electric automobiles may get the bulk of the the media’s attention, but electric aircraft are on the verge of going mainstream. Mesa and United Airlines Ventures, along with Breakthrough Energy Ventures, are taking a big step in that direction, with each airline ordering 100 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The companies plan on using them for short-haul trips, where the limited range will not be a factor.