Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA head calls for probe into Alzheimer's drug review

By MATTHEW PERRONE
harrisondaily.com
 11 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between some of her agency's drug reviewers and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Biogen shares fall on report FDA head seeking investigation of her agency's approval of Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares slid 3% Friday, after a STAT report that the acting head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is calling for a federal investigation into her own agency's approval of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, a month after the decision irked lawmakers, doctors and pubic health advocates and led members of an independent committee associated with the FDA to step down. In a letter, Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the Office of the Inspector General to investigate interactions between FDA staff and Biogen in the run-up to the approval of the drug Aduhelm, STAT reported. The...
IndustryWebMD

FDA Grants Priority Review Status to Pfizer Vaccine

July 19, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review status to the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning the two-shot vaccine could gain full government approval by January 2022 at the latest. However, full approval will probably come earlier, the FDA said...
Healthmegadoctornews.com

FDA Alzheimer’s Drug Gets Accelerated Approval, but today FDA adds restrictions

UPDATE: The FDA has now issued restrictions to this treatment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, a debilitating disease affecting 6.2 million Americans. Aduhelm was approved using the accelerated approval pathway, which can be used for a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness that provides a meaningful therapeutic advantage over existing treatments. Accelerated approval can be based on the drug’s effect on a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit to patients, with a required post-approval trial to verify that the drug provides the expected clinical benefit.
HealthBenzinga

FDA Supports Limited Distribution Of Pfizer's Antismoking Pill, Chantix

Earlier this month, the FDA alerted that Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) had voluntarily recalled its smoking cessation drug, Chantix, after finding elevated levels of cancer-causing nitrosamines. In guidance released Friday, the FDA set an interim allowable limit for that compound in Chantix at 185 ng per milliliter to help ensure adequate...
Animalsgoldrushcam.com

FDA Grants First Full Approval for Treatment of Lymphoma in Dogs

July 18, 2021 - Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Tanovea (rabacfosadine injection) to treat lymphoma in dogs. Lymphoma, also called. lymphosarcoma, is a type of cancer that can affect many species, including dogs. Tanovea is the first conditionally approved new animal drug for dogs to achieve the FDA’s full approval.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy