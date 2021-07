Joss discovered Perler beads at summer camp. Do you remember those? They’re the small, cylindrical plastic beads that you arrange into a pattern and then iron, fusing them together. He begged for his own Perler beads to use at home. Not that he gets everything he asks for, but these seemed like a good, screen-free activity that could keep him occupied for hours. With trepidation, I bought a set of 18,000. And they’ve been a hit! This made me wonder: What other classic crafts do I remember from childhood that we can try?