People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Vogler & Spencer Engineering, Inc.(VSE) is proud to announce that Ryan Vogler has been named a partner in the firm. Ryan joins Jeffrey Vogler and Erik Spencer as Partners of Vogler & Spencer Engineering. VSE is grateful to have Ryan on the team and for his time and energy dedicated towards our success. This growth step strengthens our strive to become Houston's leading civil engineering firm. Ryan Vogler, P.E. joined the firm in2018 and has been in the industry for8 years. Ryan is a Professional Engineer and has a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Ryan is experienced in many sectors including project management, engineering design, and construction management for a variety of public and private projects. His areas of expertise include Land Development, Underground Utilities, and Roadways. His experience will help lead our civil design team into the future with new and creative design solutions.

