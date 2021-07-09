Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Eye-popping 6,000 false lashes seized at New Orleans airport

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20kn72_0asHDP4O00

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Three thousand pairs of false eyelashes have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after officials determined they were illegally imported from China to New Orleans.

The four boxes of long lashes seized Tuesday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport were destined for a local beauty supply store, agency spokesperson Matthew Dyman said in a statement.

They hadn’t been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and weren’t labeled with the distributor's name or the manufacturer’s name, he said.

That means there's no way to tell whether the eyelashes had been exposed to disease during manufacturing or whether they were stored properly and kept away from insect-infested areas, Dyman told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate.

“There’s no telling what’s on these eyelashes,” he said.

False eyelashes can be made of synthetics and are attached using adhesive, and unregulated or dangerous materials could lead to allergic reactions, eye irritation or worse, Dyman said.

No business or individual has been cited, the newspaper reported.

Unlabeled, non-FDA-approved false lashes are often seized in New Orleans but officials said this shipment was "particularly large," WVUE-TV reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
59K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Wvue Tv#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
Country
China
Related
AmericasPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Martine Moïse, wife of slain president, returns to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — The wife Haiti’s assassinated President Jovenel Moïse, who was injured in the attack that killed her husband, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday, an official said. Government spokesman Israel Cantave told The Associated Press that Martine Moïse arrived in Haiti following her release from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy