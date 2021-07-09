Hollie Doyle blog: Praying for rain to help July Cup hope Glen Shiel at Newmarket and frustrations in Ireland
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle talks through her five rides at Newmarket on Saturday, including a reunion with Group One star Glen Shiel in the feature July Cup. Saturday is a massive day for Archie Watson's Saxon Gate Stables with not one but two leading contenders in the Group One Darley July Cup (4.20) at Newmarket - and I'm thrilled to be a part of the action.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0