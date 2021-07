I’ve been involved with horses my entire life. I rode my first horse, a Shetland pony, at Pegasus/Meadowbrook in Washington, D.C. when I was 6 years old. When I was 16, I had the privilege of training with an up-and-coming young rider, now a lifelong friend and Olympic gold medalist show jumper, Will Simpson. My love for the sport only grew from there when I picked up polo the following year. My late stepfather, Hermen Greenberg, was an avid Thoroughbred owner and breeder. A prior president and long-term board member of the Washington International Horse Show, he was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2009. Plus, my wife, Sandra, is a show hunter.