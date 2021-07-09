People on the Move
EDUCATION: California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo, CA) Mike joins Plant as a Construction Manager. He brings 25 years of experience in the construction industry for Webcor and Truebeck on the core and shell side, and more prominently in concrete. Mike has worked on Bay Area projects such as Cal Memorial Stadium, Park Tower, SFO Harvey Milk Terminal, and BAMPFA.
