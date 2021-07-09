People on the Move

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science Construction Management, Texas A&M University College Station, Master of Science Construction Management, Arizona State University. Neal Moon has been promoted to Vice President at White Construction Company. Neal was “born and bred” into the construction industry. His education and training in construction were inspired by his father, a safety director with various major construction companies. He joined White Construction Company as a Senior Project Manager, was soon promoted to Project Executive, and now Vice President. Neal earned his leadership role in the firm through his exemplary professional attitude, extensive network within the construction industry, and unfaltering presentation of WCC values. He will be heading up the firm’s public market sector, which currently includes two large projects at the Texas State Capitol Complex. Neal graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management and completed a Master of Science in Construction Management at Arizona State University.