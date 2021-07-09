Jean Range, MS, RN, CPHQ
Stroke Link Health, Inc.is excited to announce that Jean Range has joined the company as Chief Nursing Officer. She is charged with ensuring that the quality and measured outcomes of Stroke Link Health protocols and pathways meet the highest standards of patient care. Jean brings a wealth of experience to the role, including nearly 10 years as Executive Director with The Joint Commission, where she led the full suite of Stroke Certification programs.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0