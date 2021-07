Beverage retail behemoth Total Wine & More continues to make major moves across the country, entering new markets and adding locations nationwide. Total Wine will open its 216th store this month when it debuts in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 8. The new unit is the company’s first in Michigan. Total Wine will also expand into San Diego this year, debuting its first store in that city this fall. In all, the company expects to reach 230 stores by the end of 2021.