Liverpool stars including Jordan Henderson hoping for Newmarket glory as Mr McCann goes for Superlative Stakes on Saturday

SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr McCann will carry the colours of famous footballing connections as he bids for Group Two glory in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. Third on his debut at Leicester in June, the Tom Dascombe-trained colt has since gone on to take two novice contests, most recently triumphing at Haydock when landing a seven-furlong contest by two and three-quarter lengths.

