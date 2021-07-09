Liverpool stars including Jordan Henderson hoping for Newmarket glory as Mr McCann goes for Superlative Stakes on Saturday

It’s clear from the way he’s treated in the national team just how respected Jordan Henderson is within English football. This is someone who missed most of the second half of the season and hasn’t really looked fully fit, but there was never any question he would go to the European Championships. England manager Gareth Southgate knew he needed the leadership qualities of Liverpool’s captain in the dressing room, even if he wouldn’t get a great deal of minutes on the pitch. Henderson was an essential.