People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience, Ty Weiss joins Plant Construction from AECOM Hunt and Leeding Builders Group, where he oversaw accounting, controllership, financial planning and analysis, risk management, and mergers and acquisitions as CFO. For more information on Plant, please visit www.plantconstruction.com.

www.bizjournals.com

#Mergers And Acquisitions#Plant Construction#Leeding Builders Group#Controllership#Cfo
Businesscommercialintegrator.com

ADT Commercial Deepens Presence in New Markets

Following the news that the organization has strengthened its retail market support by expanding solutions offerings to include Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), ADT Commercial, a U.S.-based provider of commercial security, fire, life safety, and risk consulting services, announced today that it is continuing to deepen its presence in key growth markets and has assembled a team of prominent vertical market leaders to address the unique and complex needs of customers in Energy & Utilities, Cannabis, Cities, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Banking & Financial Institutions, and U.S.-based customers with an international presence.
Softwarebizjournals

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.
Businessbizjournals

S.F.'s Newfront, San Mateo's ABD plan to merge to form new $1.35B insurance brokerage

Newfront Insurance and ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced Thursday plans to merge into a $1.35 billion company. The new company will be called simply Newfront when the deal is completed next month. Post-merger, it will have about 600 employees. The combined company will have more than 10,000 clients and will write more than $2 billion in premiums each year.
Cary, NCbizjournals

Goodnight tells SAS employees company isn't for sale

A day after reports that Cary-based analytics giant SAS Institute was in “talks” to be bought out by semiconductor giant Broadcom, SAS CEO Jim Goodnight told his employees a deal isn’t happening. The company confirmed that Goodnight “sent a message to all employees in which he said "We are not...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Liberty Mutual Looks to Acquire Malaysian P/C Insurer AmGeneral

Boston-based Liberty Mutual Insurance said it will be applying for regulatory approval to acquire Malaysian property/casualty insurer AmGeneral Insurance Berhad, which is currently 51%-owned by AmBank Group and 49%-owned by Insurance Australia Group (IAG). Subject to regulatory approvals, Liberty Mutual’s subsidiary Liberty Insurance Berhad will acquire 100% shares of AmGeneral,...
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

Rise of ‘middle office’ providers for RIAs

This is part three of a four-part series in which guest author Brad Wales, founder of Transition To RIA, makes four distinct predictions for the financial services industry and challenges readers to consider not just if, but when they will prove accurate. Read parts one and two. My third prediction...
Economyliveinsurancenews.com

Blackstone to acquire $7.3B of AIG insurance and housing business

American International Group will be selling a 9.9 percent equity stake in its life and retirement assets. Blackstone will be purchasing AIG insurance and housing business assets representing a 9.9 percent stake and will pay $2.2 billion in cash for the acquisition. The private equity giant and insurer agreed to...
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Avetta expands supply chain risk management tools into Australia

The venture capital-backed tech firm Avetta will expand the market for its supply chain risk management software tools into Australia and New Zealand, having won regulatory approval today for its takeover of a local firm. Orem, Utah-based Avetta will acquire Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia-based Pegasus, which provides worker competency...
MarketsBusiness Insider

CIBC Asset Management launches ETF Series of CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) — Today CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) launched a new ETF Series of CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions, providing access to actively managed strategies that seek to align with the investing values of socially responsible investors. A portion of CIBC's revenues from managing these environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions are donated to organizations supporting climate transition activities*.
Technologyaithority.com

City of Greater Geelong Standardises on Nintex Promapp to Modernise Operations

Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced that the City of Greater Geelong has chosen Nintex Promapp to support the council’s digital transformation and modernisation efforts. Seeking a more effective way to manage its processes, the City of Greater Geelong in January 2021 commenced using Nintex Promapp...
Environmentinternationalinvestment.net

Jersey regulator ramps up Greenwashing drive

The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) has published new disclosure requirements relating to sustainable investment. The requirements aim to address the risk of greenwashing (funds being mislabelled as having a sustainable objective) and will apply to certified funds, certain fund services businesses, Jersey private funds and investment advisers. Following consultation...
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Why financial institutions are gobbling up direct indexing technology

Forget robo advisors, financial planning software or risk-assessment tools. One of the hottest wealthtech acquisitions right now are the companies helping advisors offer a previously inaccessible investing strategy called direct indexing. This week, Vanguard became the latest financial institution to buy its way into direct indexing when it announced plans...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Sustainable Investing: System-level Thinking and Financial Advice

The booming market for sustainable investment products and solutions is impressive: the US SIF Foundation reports a 42% increase in sustainable investment assets to over $17 trillion, representing about a third of all assets under professional management. Individual investors are part of the engine of this growth, including, but not limited to, the oft-cited demographic profiles—females and younger investors—who indicate preferences for sustainable investing.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Cloud Technology Drives Financial Institutions To Innovate Payments

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Mark Smith, head of payments for AWS, discusses how cloud technology has accelerated the commercialization of new platforms for payment acceptance and made the notion of “invisible payments” possible within eCommerce.
Economytampabaymetro.com

The Face of Private Wealth Management: Danyell Jones, CEPA, AAMS, WMS

I invite you to ask yourself: When was the last time you were truly impressed with who you trust to handle your financial affairs?. Attention to detail, and a wealth management experience that extends far beyond simple investing are elements that have established Danyell Jones as one of the most sought after Financial Advisors in the Tampa Bay area.
Houston, TXfinancialadvisoriq.com

Wealth Enhancement Group Adds $513M Practice in Houston

Wealth Enhancement Group says it has acquired another large wealth management practice, this time in Texas. The latest addition is Houston-based Fitzgerald Wealth Management, according to Wealth Enhancement Group. Founded in 2011, Fitzgerald now has four financial advisors overseeing $513 million in client assets, the company says. Founder Michael Fitzgerald...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SBI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in providing securities business, banking business and other financial services. The Company has established an Internet-based financial conglomerate. Its Asset Management Business segment establishes, manages, and operates funds and provides investment management and advisory services. Its Brokerage and Investment Banking Business segment provides financial products such as securities, underwrites initial public offering stocks and corporate bonds. The Company’s Financial Services Business segment provides various financial business services, including banking, credit cards, leasing, online settlement services for EC business operators and nonlife insurance products and evaluation of investment trusts. Its Housing and Real Estate Business segment engages in the real estate investment, real estate development, consignment of constructions, subdivision of housing, and operation of real estate funds. SBI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

