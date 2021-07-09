People on the Move

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Mark Smith, head of payments for AWS, discusses how cloud technology has accelerated the commercialization of new platforms for payment acceptance and made the notion of “invisible payments” possible within eCommerce.