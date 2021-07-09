Cancel
Mathew Guerrero

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMat Guerrero joins Plant Construction as Safety Director. For the past 25 years, Mat has worked with owners, general contractors, and projects teams on mid- to mega-sized commercial construction projects and as a corporate Safety Director managing Health Safety and Environmental and insurable risks. For more information on Plant, please visit www.plantconstruction.com.

#Safety Director
Jobsbuckrail.com

Project Architect

Farmer Payne Architects is looking for creative and motivated individuals to join our team. This is a great opportunity for growth within an innovative, expanding Firm. This position comes with an excellent benefits package, flexible work schedule, and compensation based on experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and portfolio to info@farmerpaynearchitects.com.
Home & Gardenbizjournals

People on the Move

BSA LifeStructures, a national, integrated design firm is please to welcome Mason to the firm. Mason has an extensive project portfolio spanning education, corporate, and healthcare markets. He has a demonstrated history of creative integration of architecture and interior design and is skilled at project management and client development. Mason’s role on projects includes estimating, scheduling, coordination, documentation, finish selection, furniture specification, and construction admin.
Softwarebizjournals

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Jones Raises $12.5M to Simplify Risk and Compliance for Commercial Real Estate

Commercial real estate has many moving parts – parts that need to move in unison to ensure that functions such as purchasing, renovation, move-in, leasing, and management are handled efficiently. While there are countless vendors that can help commercial real estate property managers, owners, and developers handle these tasks, ensuring that liability and risk are managed properly is a key challenge. Jones is a vendor marketplace and liability management platform designed for the commercial real estate industry to handle the process of selecting, working with, and maintaining relationships with suppliers. These vendors play a pivotal role in servicing a building and Jones makes the process of managing risk and vendor selection seamless by leveraging technology to streamline the vendor approval process, cutting the process from an average of 12 days to 2.5 days. Clients include leading commercial real estate organizations like Rudin Management, JLL, and Sage.
Economyspotonnewjersey.com

1M sq. ft. industrial building going up in Millstone

A state with a huge demand for industrial space - and seemingly no supply - got a huge spark Monday. The Millstone 8 Logistics Center development partnership, led by Crow Holdings Industrial, announced it has begun construction on two state-of-the-art logistics buildings - including...
Murrieta, CAbodyshopbusiness.com

Who is the Real “Customer” in the Auto Body Shop?

Lee Amaradio Jr. is the president and founder of Faith Quality Auto Body Inc. in Murrieta, Calif. His 32,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility employs 35 full-time employees and is on track to gross $7 to $7.5 million in 2021. In business since 1979, Lee attributes his success to having a great team of quality people supporting him.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Dropsuite Ltd (DSE)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dropsuite Ltd DSE.AX :* Q3 ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE $7.32M, UP 74%* EXPECT OUR NORMALISED CASH BURN FOR CALENDAR Q4 2020 TO FURTHER DECLINE. BRIEF-Dropsuite Says At June Quarter End, Annual Recurring Revenue Up 70%. July 23 (Reuters) - Dropsuite Ltd DSE.AX :* AT JUNE QUARTER END,...
Wauwatosa, WIMATC Times

1215 N. 62nd Street

Beautiful 2BR/2BA with large Island- ADA Handicap accessible - The Reef apartment homes feature painted millwork and pecan cabinetry. Plank flooring adorns the entry, kitchen, and living area with a Berber carpet in the bedroom and closet area. Exquisite granite countertops grace both the kitchen and bath. The Reef ‘s...
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Maintaining structure with a flexible workforce

The workplace is changing. No longer do you see the majority of businesses confining employees to an 8-to-5, brick-and-mortar office space. Now, more companies are opting for remote, work-from-home options and flexible schedules. If the global pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus taught business leaders anything it’s this — maintaining...
Economybizjournals

Christine Kocot McCoy

As executive vice president and general counsel at Ascension, Christine Kocot McCoy shifted from a geographical model with attorneys assigned to a specific region to a national system in which attorneys focus on practice area expertise, such as business transactions, real estate, clinical, regulatory and medical staff. And the moves paid off.
Family Relationshipsbizjournals

Plan to transition the family business

As the future approaches, family business owners consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision- making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Prado Group eyes new opportunities with investment fund

In the two years leading up to the pandemic, San Francisco-based Prado Group sold off a chunk of its portfolio — more than 50 buildings. Now the real estate investment and development company is scouting for new opportunities. Prado announced on Thursday the first $200 million closing of its Prado...
Businessbizjournals

Big job gains for two Albany-area industries, but still not fully back

The leisure and hospitality and food industries, which were hit hard by the pandemic, are showing some signs of a comeback. Both industries saw job gains in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area in June 2021 after months of cuts and then stagnant growth. The leisure and hospitality industry added 13,800 jobs...
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas economy experiencing 'solid' recovery

Despite a slowing pace of growth from March to April, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported in late June that the Texas economy was on a firm recovery path. “The Texas economy is on the path to a solid recovery although the pace of growth has slowed due to supply-side issues, such as difficulty finding workers, and wide-scale shortages of materials,” Dallas Fed Senior Business Economist Laila Assanie said in a statement.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

These were the five largest office leases signed in DFW during Q2

As the second quarter has come to an end, the Dallas Business Journal has compiled a list of the five largest office leases that were signed during the last three months. These deals include both new leases and renewals. This information has been sourced through previous reporting and recent market reports from CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and Transwestern. The following is a rundown of these transactions, listed from smallest to largest.

