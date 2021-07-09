The Best Skin Oils for a Healthy Glow Day in and Day Out
Oils and oily skin are often blamed for clogged pores and breakouts, but it really isn’t that simple. Face oils can be a part of your skincare regimen because while face oils aren’t for everyone, not all will lead to clogged pores. “On the right skin types, facial oils not only look and feel luxurious but work to protect and rebuild the skin,” says Dr. Lian Mack, Board Certified Dermatologist at GlamDerm, a cosmetic, medical and surgical skin care center.spy.com
Comments / 0