The Best Skin Oils for a Healthy Glow Day in and Day Out

If there's an ingredient that has taken the skin care world by storm lately, certainly it's niacinamide. The popular active ingredient—a form of vitamin B3 that often goes by nicotinamide—has earned scores of fans ranging from dermatologists, aestheticians, editors (ahem, me), and amateur beauty fans alike. That's because it boasts many sought-after benefits without several of the typical hangups, like irritation and damage.