Brown: Now's a good time to revisit Lemire's Secret Path

Amanda Waller is becoming more and more of a player in the DC Comics Universe of late. Thanks to a certain Suicide Squad movie on its way, her role has been increasing and increasing. Future State saw her play reality against each other, but Infinite Frontier has seen her infiltrate other superhero teams like Teen Titans Academy or trying to get the Swamp Thing under her control. Well, upcoming Action Comics issues see a major diplomatic incident kick off as "Superman is halfway around the world trying to stop the U.S. from declaring war on Atlantis". Well, Bleeding Cool has learned that it is all Amanda Waller, seeking to use her Task Force X forces to steal an object of power, The Genesis Fragment being held by Atlantis, and then run off with it. It's Superman's joh in Action Comics #1033 to try and keep the peace between Atlantis and the USA who, to be fair with some justification, Atlantis blames for all of this. It all gets rather Bay Of Pigs with the Superfamily in the middle… oh look, they are bringing politics back into Superman again. Not that anyone will care this time. Not even Dean Cain.