Brown: Now's a good time to revisit Lemire's Secret Path

By Dan Brown
wiartonecho.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so much news about horrific discoveries at former residential schools, now would be a good time to take a look back instead of reviewing a new book. If you want to learn more about how Indigenous children suffered, check out Southwestern Ontario creator Jeff Lemire’s Secret Path, the graphic novel he published with Gord Downie in 2016, a year before the Tragically Hip frontman’s death.

