City’s Public Works Crews to Resume Pothole Repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Please be advised that due to the recent rain, the number of potholes will increase across the city. As a result, the City will dispatch additional Public Works crews starting Monday, July 12, to provide increased pothole repairs.

The City will resume its normal pothole repairs operation on Monday, July 12.

Please report potholes by calling 361-826-CITY (2489).

Media representatives needing additional information may contact Makensie Oubre, Sr. Public Information Officer at (361) 826-5308 or by email at makensieo@cctexas.com.