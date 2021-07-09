Cancel
Astronomy

A Mystery of Jupiter's Constant Aurora Has Finally Been Solved After 40 Years

By Michelle Starr
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 8 days ago
Earth is not the only world adorned with the glowing atmospheric phenomenon that is aurora. In fact, in a Solar System aurora competition, the clear winner would be Jupiter. The so-called King of Planets is crowned with the most powerful auroras in the Solar System, permanently circling both its poles. Because they glow only in non-visible wavelengths, we can't see them with the naked eye, so it wasn't until just 40 years ago that they were discovered. Ever since, scientists have wondered how these auroras produce periodic bursts of X-radiation. Now, they think they've solved it. Using simultaneous observations from Jupiter probe...

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

