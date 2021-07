With one former ‘Cat still waiting to join Team USA, another is making the move up. San Antonio Spurs wing Keldon Johnson is one of three USA Select Team members who were chosen to join the Olympic roster ahead of Team USA’s exhibition games for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The one-time Wildcat joins Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons as the lucky call ups. Johnson will temporarily take the spot of Devin Booker, who was selected to Team USA but is still playing in the NBA Finals for the Phoenix Suns.