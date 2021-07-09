Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Mark Cavendish ties Tour de France record with 34th stage win

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Btj8R_0asHAhpX00

With his fourth stage win of the 2021 Tour de France on Friday, Mark Cavendish tied the all-time record of 34 stage wins held by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

Cavendish, 36, won a mass sprint in Stage 13 to finish the 219.9-kilometer trek from Nimes to Carcassone.

Known as “The Manx Missile,” the Isle of Man native broke through traffic with about 300 meters left and outraced Denmark’s Michael Morkov to the line. Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen was third.

Cavendish has never won the Tour de France. Merckx won it five times (1969-72, 1974).

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey, five minutes, 18 seconds ahead of Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran.

Saturday’s hilly Stage 14 course runs 183.7 kilometers from Carcassone to Quillan.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nils Politt
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Jasper Philipsen
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Mark Cavendish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#2021 Tour De France#Belgian#Carcassone#Cav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingBBC

Tour de France - Cavendish claims 33rd win on stage 10

The report of Mark Cavendish's latest stunning exploit is building here. Join us for live coverage of a decisive stage 11 for the GC battle (or just more Tadej Pogacar dominance?) tomorrow. For now, farewell. Post update. Mark Cavendish now leads Michael Matthews by 59 points in the green jersey...
CyclingPosted by
Daily Mail

Douglas ready to party on Mark Cavendish's day of destiny in Paris as Isle of Man rallies behind resurgent veteran looking to make history and eclipse Eddy Merckx’s Tour de France stage record

The jostle for prime position will begin before Mark Cavendish rolls into Paris this afternoon. By the time this recommissioned Manx Missile attacks the cobbles of the Champs-Elysees, the race to be front and centre back home could be run. ‘We’re having a big party in Douglas, our capital,’ explains...
CyclingCycling News

Rigoberto Uran cracks and loses chance of Tour de France podium

Rigoberto Urán's hopes of finishing on the Tour de France podium suffered a blow on Wednesday's stage to the Col de Portet and ended definitively on Thursday’s stage 18 to Luz Ardiden, cruelly the final mountain stage of this year’s race. The 34-year-old Colombian lost contact with the leaders three...
CyclingThe Independent

Tadej Pogacar set for back-to-back Tour titles as Wout Van Aert claims stage 20

Tadej Pogacar stands to be confirmed as Tour de France champion for the second year in a row after Wout Van Aert won the stage 20 time trial in Saint-Emilion on Saturday. Van Aert clocked a time of 35 minutes and 53 seconds over the 31 kilometres from Libourne, winning by 21 seconds from Kasper Asgreen to take his second stage of this year’s Tour after his victory over Mont Ventoux on stage 11.
CyclingPosted by
FanSided

Tour de France jersey leads cemented as Tadej Pogacar wins Stage 18

The 2021 Tour de France jersey leads seem set in stone as Tadej Pogacar won Stage 18 on 15 July. Tadej Pogacar now holds the yellow jersey for the overall race lead, the white jersey for the best young rider classification and the polka dot jersey for the King of the Mountains classification in the 2021 Tour de France after winning Stage 18.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Tadej Pogačar sets up Tour de France 2021 victory as Wout van Aert wins stage 20 time trial

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will win the 2021 Tour de France in Paris on Sunday after safely defending his lead on the stage 20 time trial. The Slovenian finished eighth on the stage, just shy of a minute from the victory, having ridden a fairly cautious time trial to avoid any late accidents that might ruin his carrying the yellow jersey onto the Champs-Élysées tomorrow.
Cyclingbicycling.com

Tour de France Stage 20 Preview: The Final Race Against the Clock

Stage 20 - Libourne to Saint-Émilion - 30.8km - Saturday, July 17. This year’s Tour de France features more time trial kilometers than recent editions. And in a departure from last year’s race, they’re friendlier to the pure specialists of the discipline. The gently rolling 30.8km course is perfect for...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Tadej Pogačar shows he's untouchable as he climbs to third stage victory on stage 18 of Tour de France

Tadej Pogačar showed his complete dominance yet again at the Tour de France 2021 as he stormed to victory on stage 18, taking his third stage win of the race. The UAE Team Emirates leader didn't need to call on his team to do any work as Ineos Grenadiers worked hard for their leader, Richard Carapaz. But there was nothing any of the other general classification riders could do.
CyclingPosted by
newschain

Tadej Pogacar set for second successive Tour de France title

Tadej Pogacar is set to take Tour de France glory for the second year in a row after Wout van Aert won the stage 20 time trial in Saint Emilion on Saturday. Pogacar’s commanding advantage was never likely to be put in peril on the roads through Bordeaux wine country, and though Jonas Vingegaard took 25 seconds out of the Slovenian to strengthen his grip on second, Pogacar leads by five minutes and 20 seconds ahead of Sunday’s parade into Paris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy