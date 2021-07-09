Cancel
Study: Spying on neighbors can reduce water waste

The latest James Bond film is set for release later this year, but a study by the University of Wisconsin-Madison suggests that Californians do their part to can help reduce water waste by spying on their neighbors.

Why 'telling on' your water-wasting neighbor is now being linked to helping California save water

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians are being asked to help conserve water during these extreme drought conditions. When you notice your neighbor overwatering, running their sprinklers on the wrong day, or even see a broken sprinkler head that just won't stop running, experts believe reporting on those neighbors is actually helping the state conserve water in a drought.
It’s Thursday, July 8, and a water recycling bill could provide some relief for the Western drought. Members of the House of Representatives introduced a new bill, HR 4099, that would direct the Secretary of the Interior to fund $750 million in water recycling programs across 17 states. These measures would provide relief from the climate change-fueled megadrought that has been gripping parts of the American West for decades.
Tri-Valley Water Agencies Ask Customers to Reduce Water Use by 15%

TRI-VALLEY, CA (July 12, 2021) – Six weeks ago, the Tri-Valley's water agencies asked customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by ten percent after Governor Gavin Newsom included Alameda County in his May 10, 2021 emergency drought declaration. Last week, the Governor issued Executive Order N-10-21, calling on all Californians to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent from their 2020 levels.
Waste Water

