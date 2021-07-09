Study: Spying on neighbors can reduce water waste

On-site sewage systems are a large part of the work completed by the Environmental Health Division. Sewage effluent is a concoction of many things such as pathogenic microorganisms, which are capable of transmitting a variety of diseases such as hepatitis, cholera, etc. and bacteria such as E. coli, leading to illness or even death if untreated. Sewage contains inorganic chemicals, such as solvents and pesticides, which are mutagens and neurological toxicants. These contaminants are illegally discharged from homes, often by means of old field tile connections and/or surface failures, finally making their way to surface and drinking water supplies of Boone County. The goal of the health department is to identify such unlawful conditions and abate the conditions through regulatory enforcement. Water sample results and positive dye tests of homes confirm investigations of possible sewage discharges. Onsite sewage systems installed in Boone County are regulated, permitted and inspected by the health department. Sizing of residential onsite sewage systems is based on the number of bedrooms and bedroom equivalents multiplied by one hundred fifty gallons per day per bedroom and divided by the soil loading rate. The soil loading rate is determined during a site inspection performed by the Registered Soil Scientists. You may view a partial list of local Soil Scientists online. The office also maintains a list of onsite sewage system installers. You may obtain this list by request from the Health Department office or view the list of onsite sewage system installers online.