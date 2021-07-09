Cancel
Masury, OH

Lelia Bridges

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 8 days ago
FARRELL — A homegoing celebration in honor of Lelia Bridges was held Friday (July 9) at Greater Mount Zion COGIC. Mrs. Bridges departed this life June 29 at O'Brien's Nursing Home in Masury.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

