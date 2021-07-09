Lelia Bridges
FARRELL — A homegoing celebration in honor of Lelia Bridges was held Friday (July 9) at Greater Mount Zion COGIC. Mrs. Bridges departed this life June 29 at O'Brien's Nursing Home in Masury.
