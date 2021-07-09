Cancel
Bethesda, MD

First Look: José Andrés’ Spanish Diner Brings Home-Style Cooking And All-Day Breakfast To Bethesda

By Nevin Martell
DCist
DCist
 9 days ago
Bethesda’s Jaleo is no more, replaced by another José Andrés effort, Spanish Diner, a breakfast-centric homage to the down-home cooking of his birthplace. The corner spot – with seating for just over 100 inside and nearly 50 more on the patio – got a cheery facelift. It now boasts a bright, bold aesthetic punctuated by bursts of yolky yellow. A series of whimsical doodles of Spanish pintxos (small snacks), created by the artist KuKuXuMuSu and echoing Joan Miro’s playful linework, cover the walls and dot the tabletops. A bounty of plant life hangs down and sprouts up everywhere. Gamers rejoice: The foosball table from Jaleo remains a fixture.

