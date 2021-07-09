Banking merger frenzy may meet early end after Biden order

Cancel
Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Just when it was getting going again, banking’s deal frenzy may be running out of steam. In a sweeping executive order President Joe Biden plans to sign Friday, he urged the U.S. Justice Department along with key regulators including the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to more heavily scrutinize banking mergers. It’s part of the administration’s broader push to increase competition in America.

