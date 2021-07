A mansion in North Scottsdale’s exclusive Silverleaf neighborhood recently sold twice in a single day for a net total of $32.5 million. Originally purchased by Canadian oil tycoon William Gallacher for $11.1 million in cash in 2016, the 14,350-square-foot home on four acres was first sold for $15 million after Wollybear Investments, who purchased the estate in cash, flipped the home, as reported by azcentral. Later on that same day, Santos Zamora, president of Quality Motor Cars of Stockton, California, paid $17.5 million in cash for the nine bedroom, 9.5 bathroom home. Wollybear Investments of West Palm Beach facilitated the sale.