Mike Novogratz: China’s War On Crypto Is Helping The US Crypto Community

By Anifowoshe Ibrahim
bitcoinist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has shared some geopolitical insights on crypto as Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to trade sideways after plunging below $33,000 on Thursday. Novogratz said in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box that Bitcoin’s price is now consolidating between $30,000 and $35,000, implying that the US crypto community is now taking the lead in the market despite a bearish trend in Asia.

bitcoinist.com

