Mike Novogratz: China’s War On Crypto Is Helping The US Crypto Community
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has shared some geopolitical insights on crypto as Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to trade sideways after plunging below $33,000 on Thursday. Novogratz said in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box that Bitcoin’s price is now consolidating between $30,000 and $35,000, implying that the US crypto community is now taking the lead in the market despite a bearish trend in Asia.bitcoinist.com
