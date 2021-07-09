Mike Novogratz: China’s War On Crypto Is Helping The US Crypto Community

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $1,892.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.