Welcome Back St. Louis Books Two Huge Country Music Stars

Summer adventures are in full swing, but there are two major tourist attractions going head-to-head to be the best to visit. Stacker.com has put together a list of the underrated and overrated places to visit in each state and the are pinning two of my favorite attractions against each other, The St. Louis Arch and the St. Louis Zoo. So, which one is the best and which one is just ok? Well according to the website, the St. Louis Zoo is underrated, where the Arch is overrated and I tend to agree.