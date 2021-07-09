Cancel
Syria: UN chief welcomes Security Council extension of vital cross-border aid operation

By OCHA/David Swanson
UN News Centre
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary-General António Guterres said via his Spokesperson, that the authorization to continue using the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, due to expire on Saturday, was essential, as it “remains a lifeline for millions of people in the area, and beyond.”. Needs increasing. “However, needs continue to outstrip the response”, the statement...

news.un.org

António Guterres
#Un#Aid Access#Un#Turkish#The Security Council#The United Nations#Syrian#The Syria Crisis
Country
Syria
WorldUS News and World Report

China Wants Cross-Border Aid and Sanctions Relief for Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China said Tuesday it wants the U.N. Security Council to not only extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from neighboring countries but to tackle the impact of Western sanctions and the need to expand deliveries across conflict lines. His comments came as the 15 council nations...
Politics94.3 Jack FM

U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Syria aid access

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia has proposed that the U.N. Security Council extend aid access into Syria from Turkey for six months in response to a rival bid by Western council members to renew the long-running U.N. cross-border aid operation for 12 months, diplomats said. After not engaging in negotiations...
Chinawtaq.com

Turkish Red Crescent sees workarounds if UN Syria aid mission lapses

ANKARA (Reuters) – The United Nations and aid agencies can find workarounds to deliver cross-border aid into Syria if the U.N. Security Council cannot extend a resolution on access from Turkey this week, Turkish Red Crescent Chairman Kerem Kinik said on Friday. The aid operation began in 2014 from four...
ChinaVoice of America

UN to Vote on Humanitarian Aid for Syria

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Friday on whether to continue humanitarian aid operations from Turkey into northern Syria. Western council members, the U.N. and humanitarian groups have proposed a 12-month continuation of the operation, while Russia, Syria’s closest ally, proposed a six-month extension on Thursday, setting the stage for two votes on rival draft resolutions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.N. chief urges calm in Haiti, Security Council likely to meet

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination, while the U.N. Security Council expressed deep shock, sorrow and sympathy over Moise's death ahead of a likely meeting on Thursday. "The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice," Guterres' spokesman Stephane...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

New UN proposal: Aid to Syria from 1 crossing from Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. resolution proposed late Wednesday would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through just one crossing point from Turkey for a year after objections to an initial Security Council draft that would have authorized sending aid through two border crossings. Last...
New York City, NYrock947.com

Russia skips U.N. talks on Syria cross-border aid access -diplomats

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Russia skipped U.N. Security Council negotiations on Tuesday on whether to extend approval for cross-border aid access into Syria, diplomats said, as China pushed for “solutions” to its concerns about unilateral sanctions and aid transparency. The council mandate for the long-running U.N. operation delivering aid into...
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

Not in favour of military action, committed to Syria-led political process: India at UN

Jul. 10—After voting in favour of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Syrian Humanitarian Resolution, India on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process, to help bring long term security in the conflict-ridden region. "We also remain convinced that there can be no military solution...
GermanyUN News Centre

Protection of civilians in armed conflict: Preserving humanitarian space - Security Council, 8822nd meeting

Humanitarian space is increasingly endangered by violence against humanitarian workers, as well as impediments to their activities. The widespread and increasing violence that humanitarian workers are exposed to in the course of their activities not only causes death and injury but also hinders their capacity to fulfil their mission and deprives those most vulnerable of essential assistance and protection. This trend is all the more worrying that humanitarian needs have reached a record high. The figures speak for themselves: in 2020, at least 169 security incidents against humanitarian workers were recorded in 19 States affected by conflict, resulting in the deaths of 99 humanitarian workers (S/2021/423, para. 43). In addition to insecurity, bureaucratic and administrative impediments, restrictions on entry into and movement within countries and deliberate interference from parties to conflict contribute to hampering humanitarian access. In some countries, transactions and activities carried out during humanitarian operations continue to be prohibited and criminalized. Impunity for serious violations that negatively affect or impede humanitarian workers and assets has become widespread. The majority of serious violations of international humanitarian law, committed both by States and non-State actors, remain unpunished. We have a collective responsibility, as well as a legal and a moral duty, to counter those alarming trends. That is the reason why France and Germany launched in September 2019 a call for action to strengthen respect for international humanitarian law and principled humanitarian action, which has now been endorsed by 48 Member States and the European Union. The call for action identifies concrete commitments that Member States can make to better protect humanitarian space. The briefing provides an opportunity for Member States to: – Exchange best practices regarding the preservation of humanitarian space, in particular the protection of humanitarian workers, the facilitation of humanitarian access and accountability for serious violations of international humanitarian law. – Identify concrete recommendations to better protect humanitarian space. The following speakers have been invited to brief the Council: – The Secretary-General – Robert Mardini, Director General of the International Committee of the Red Cross – Lucile Grosjean, Delegate Director for Advocacy of Action against Hunger.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Libyan summit host Maas attends follow-up UN Security Council meeting

New York — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is scheduled to attend a UN Security Council meeting on the Libyan conflict on Thursday. Council members will discuss the results of an international conference in Berlin three weeks ago, which once again focused on ending foreign interference in the conflict. The...
WorldSeattle Times

UN envoy: `Spoilers’ are trying to obstruct Libyan elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya accused “spoilers” on Thursday of trying to obstruct the holding of crucial elections in December to unify the divided North African nation, and the Security Council warned that any individual or group undermining the electoral process could face U.N. sanctions.
United NationsCourthouse News Service

UN Chief: World Faces a ‘Hurricane of Humanitarian Crises’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief warned Friday that a “hurricane of humanitarian crises” around the world has left civilians in conflict areas paying the highest price and is compounded by a relentless wave of attacks on humanitarian and medical workers. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanitarian needs are...

