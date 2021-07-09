Cancel
Year of the Cat: 45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

By Mike Mettler
soundandvision.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd now, we have an expanded Year of the Cat box set that catapults an always excellent-sounding, longtime audiophile-catnip release into the next sonic stratosphere thanks to Esoterica Recordings, a discerning label within the reissue-centric division of U.K. stalwarts Cherry Red Records. Esoteric Recordings have been at the forefront of rightfully respectful yet lavish box-set packaging in recent years. Their 3CD/1 region-free NTSC DVD Year of the Cat collection is housed within a 10.2 x 9.9-inch slipcase, and the 68-page booklet contains most everything discerning collectors like yours truly want in box sets. The lengthy liner notes interview with Stewart, conducted by executive producer and Esoteric major domo Mark Powell, gleans thoughtful firsthand takes on the writing origins and instrumentation implementations for each of the album's nine songs, interspersed with multiple of-era photos of Stewart and the covers of all his albums prior to Cat. After that, we get separate sections delineating the full lyrics, master tape boxes, and scores of international singles sleeves and 45 labels dubbed "A to Z," many of which I've never even seen until now.

