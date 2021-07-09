Cancel
Syracuse, NY

VIEWPOINT: OSHA Releases COVID-19 Workplace Safety Rule for Health-Care Employers

 11 days ago

At long last, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has finally released a COVID-19 standard that it has stated was coming since January. Health-care employers will be required to abide by the new emergency temporary standard (ETS) published by OSHA. The emergency workplace-safety rule was published on OSHA’s website on June 10 and is effective immediately upon publication in the Federal Register. Voluntary guidance for other industries will follow.

