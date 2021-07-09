Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interlochen, MI

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC ...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 11 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP, GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP REGULAR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING PROPOSED SPECIAL USE AND ZONING AMENDMENTS TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP, GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICHIGAN AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THE Green Lake Township Planning Commission will hold public hearings at its meeting on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 6:00p.m. The public hearings will be held to review and accept public comment on a proposed special use and detailed site plan as well as proposed amendments to the Green Lake Township Zoning Ordinance and the Green Lake Township Zoning Map. The hearings will take place at the Golden Fellowship Hall, 9700 Riley Road, Interlochen, MI 49643. There are three (3) items to be heard by the Planning Commission and the purpose of the public hearings are as follows: SUP 21-001 - A public hearing to receive and discuss any public comment for consideration given relative to the request for the granting of a special use and detailed site plan for a proposed mini-storage facility located at McGregor Way, Grawn, MI and owned by Double Diamond Enterprises, Inc. The parcel is described as PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 SEC 12 T26N R12W. COMM E 1/4 COR SEC; TH N86*36'00"W 1007.46 FT ALG E-W 1/4 LINE SEC; TH N02*17'47"E 709.47 FT TO POB; TH N86*29'45"W 333.05 FT TO E 1/8 LINE OF SEC; TH N 02*17'30"E 400 FT ALG 1/8 LINE; TH S 86*29'45"E 333.08 FT; TH S 02*17'47"W 400 FT TO POB. 3.06 ACRES. Subject to and together with other easements or restrictions if any. (AKA Parcel 2). Parcel ID # 28-07-012-007-07. ZOA 21-001 - A public hearing to receive and discuss any public comment for consideration relative to proposed amendments to the Green Lake Township Zoning Ordinance. ZMA 21-002 - A public hearing to receive and discuss any public comment for consideration relative to proposed amendments to the Green Lake Township Zoning Map. Copies of the above proposed items may be examined at the Township Hall, Monday through Thursday 8:00a.m. to 5:30p.m. by appointment. All interested parties are invited. Comments may be made in person at the hearings, in writing to the Planning Commission Chair, Colin Schworm at 9394 10th Street, Interlochen, MI 49643, faxed to 231-276-9388 or emailed to zoning@greenlaketownship.org. Public comment will be received until 5pm on Monday, July 26, 2021. IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO ATTEND THE PUBLIC HEARING AND REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT (231) 276-9329, TDD (231) 922-4788 PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED MEETING DATE. Alycia Reiten Green Lake Township Planning Zoning Director July 9, 2021-1T570312.

marketplace.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Green Lake Township, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
City
Interlochen, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Blair Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sup 21 001#Ne#Sec#Comm#Mi 49643
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
WorldNBC News

Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

WASHINGTON — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy