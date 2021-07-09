LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP, GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP REGULAR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING PROPOSED SPECIAL USE AND ZONING AMENDMENTS TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP, GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICHIGAN AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THE Green Lake Township Planning Commission will hold public hearings at its meeting on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 6:00p.m. The public hearings will be held to review and accept public comment on a proposed special use and detailed site plan as well as proposed amendments to the Green Lake Township Zoning Ordinance and the Green Lake Township Zoning Map. The hearings will take place at the Golden Fellowship Hall, 9700 Riley Road, Interlochen, MI 49643. There are three (3) items to be heard by the Planning Commission and the purpose of the public hearings are as follows: SUP 21-001 - A public hearing to receive and discuss any public comment for consideration given relative to the request for the granting of a special use and detailed site plan for a proposed mini-storage facility located at McGregor Way, Grawn, MI and owned by Double Diamond Enterprises, Inc. The parcel is described as PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 SEC 12 T26N R12W. COMM E 1/4 COR SEC; TH N86*36'00"W 1007.46 FT ALG E-W 1/4 LINE SEC; TH N02*17'47"E 709.47 FT TO POB; TH N86*29'45"W 333.05 FT TO E 1/8 LINE OF SEC; TH N 02*17'30"E 400 FT ALG 1/8 LINE; TH S 86*29'45"E 333.08 FT; TH S 02*17'47"W 400 FT TO POB. 3.06 ACRES. Subject to and together with other easements or restrictions if any. (AKA Parcel 2). Parcel ID # 28-07-012-007-07. ZOA 21-001 - A public hearing to receive and discuss any public comment for consideration relative to proposed amendments to the Green Lake Township Zoning Ordinance. ZMA 21-002 - A public hearing to receive and discuss any public comment for consideration relative to proposed amendments to the Green Lake Township Zoning Map. Copies of the above proposed items may be examined at the Township Hall, Monday through Thursday 8:00a.m. to 5:30p.m. by appointment. All interested parties are invited. Comments may be made in person at the hearings, in writing to the Planning Commission Chair, Colin Schworm at 9394 10th Street, Interlochen, MI 49643, faxed to 231-276-9388 or emailed to zoning@greenlaketownship.org. Public comment will be received until 5pm on Monday, July 26, 2021. IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO ATTEND THE PUBLIC HEARING AND REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT (231) 276-9329, TDD (231) 922-4788 PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED MEETING DATE. Alycia Reiten Green Lake Township Planning Zoning Director July 9, 2021-1T570312.