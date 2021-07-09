Pagani Reveals Secrets Behind The Huayra R's Radical Design
The Pagani Huayra R is easily the most radical version of the Italian automaker's hypercar to date. It's so extreme that it can only be tamed on a race track. At its heart is a 6.0-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine producing 838 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, while racing-inspired components such as new side air intakes, a roof scoop with a center fin, and a huge rear wing that helps the Pagani's track weapon generates 2,204 pounds of downforce at 199 mph, make it obvious this Huayra is not road legal.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0