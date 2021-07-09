Pagani Reveals Secrets Behind The Huayra R's Radical Design

Lamborghini, as a carmaker, had an interesting start. We won’t go into the details, as we are sure most of you are familiar with Lamborghini’s automotive history. What you may have forgotten is that, in 1971, one of the most significant cars Lamborghini has ever made came out, and now, it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary. Sant’Agata Bolognese has launched a series of four videos on its social media channels. Every Monday, a video will commemorate the mid-engine supercar, by featuring inspirational personalities, involved in its development. The first one features the designer himself – Marcelo Gandini.