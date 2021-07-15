Cancel
Coming 2Gether for Pets; help feed WNY animals

2 On Your Side
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESye1_0asH7vrn00

On Friday, July 16th, 2 On Your Side is partnering with FeedMore WNY and Delta Sonic to help collect pet food.

You can drop off donations of cash or pet food between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the four  Delta Sonic locations listed below.

  • 1355 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
  • 4817 Transit Road, Lancaster
  • 1264 Main St., Buffalo
  • 350 Langner Road, West Seneca

The donations support FeedMore WNY’s AniMeals program, which provides dog and cat food to people in our community who need help feeding their animals – because when people are hungry, their pets are too.

You can also donate online or by texting. More information is available of the FeedMore WNY website .

