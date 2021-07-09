Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, IL

Every Time Jeopardy! Asked a Question About the Tri-States

By Sam
Posted by 
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm not a big Jeopardy! fan, it's a love/hate relationship, but in doing some research I found a few clues that have been asked on the trivia show. Let's test your skills. The category is U.S Tourism and the clue...You can reach this town's convention & visitors bureau by calling 1-TOMANDHUCK...do you know the answer? If you answered, what is Hannibal, Missouri you are correct. The Tri-States' has been featured on Jeopardy! a few times, but Hannibal more than Quincy (no surprise). Hannibal has a lot more pop culture, history, and famous people from the area.

kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Quincy, MO
City
Quincy, IL
State
Missouri State
City
Branson, MO
Quincy, IL
Entertainment
Hannibal, MO
Entertainment
City
Hannibal, MO
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Tourism#Illinois Missouri#Stacker Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Surprise Missouri has a Stonehenge and it’s Fascinating to See

Stonehenge is located in England, BUT did you know that Missouri has their own very unique version of Stonehenge that has a very nautical vibe to it. Who doesn't want to travel across the Atlantic ocean to England to go see the oddity known as Stonehenge? It's mythical, fascinating, and could it be from aliens? As much as we all would want to take a trip to England that's not cheap or easy to do, BUT we can all take a trip to Columbia, Missouri which is home to the funny, and very Instagramable "BoatHenge".
MusicPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Introducing the Radio Texas Live Legends Podcast

Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson and Kacey Musgraves are nationally known stars in 2021, but once upon a time each was at a turning point in his or her career. Actually, for these three artists — and all eight featured on the Radio Texas Live Legends podcast — it was more of a launching point.
Iowa StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

It’s Crazy How Little Time People in Iowa Spend Commuting to Work

How long does your commute to work take? Well if you live in Iowa apparently you must live where you work, that's how quick their commute is in the Hawkeye State. According to data from the 2020 Census, which you can find out all the information that the 2020 Census has to offer by just going to data.census.gov (or just click here!), the people of Iowa really don't have to spend much time getting to work in the morning! The data shows that the average time of commute to work for people in Iowa is 19.8 minutes, which is well below the national average commute time of 27.6 minutes.
EntertainmentPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Garth Brooks Announces Gillette Stadium Tour Stop

Garth Brooks has added a stop at Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium to his 2021 Stadium Tour. The country superstar will play the venue in Foxborough, outside of Boston, this fall. Brooks' Gillette Stadium concert is set for Oct. 9 at 7PM. It will be his first-ever concert at the venue, and...
PetsPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Elegant Missouri Home Has Unique Feature for Dog Lovers

If you're a dog lover you're going to love this house in Missouri. Not only do you get over 8,800 square feet of house, four-bedrooms and four-bathrooms, it has some other features too like a full-size guest house (which is larger than my home), a fully-loaded movies theatre and game room, and a lakeview for days. You're probably thinking, ok what about the dog part. Well, this house, which is located in Wentzville Missouri just outside of St. Louis, also has a custom octagonal kennel for dogs. Yup, a full-blown dog kennel to make it easier for you to have a Dalmatian plantation (or something like that).
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Watch St. Louis Zoo Bears Create a Wave Pool for their Fans

Never underestimate a bear's ability to entertain. I have video proof of this as two St. Louis Zoo bears recently created a wave pool to the delight of their fans. One of my first dates with my wife was at the St. Louis Zoo. It holds a special place in our family's heart for this reason and others. We have yet to visit the zoo since two new grizzlies were introduced into the exhibits there. It turns out that they are mega-entertainers. Here's how the person who shared the video described what they saw:
Lubbock, TXPosted by
KICK AM 1530

1992 4th of July Fireworks Mishap Almost Turned Lubbock, Texas into a Raging Inferno

Editor's Note: This article is a first-person account from Lubbock, Texas radio personality Wes Nessman who provides a photo of the incident. The year was 1992. The 4th on Broadway thing (ed: now an annual Independence Day event) had only started a year prior. Even at this moment, celebrating the 4th of July with fireworks and rock music sounds better than marching bands on hot asphalt to us. We were teamed up with Texas Water Rampage for a few years prior, and we were cocked, loaded and ready to rock. The place was packed, and the highway was lined for miles with cars who wanted to watch.
KICK AM 1530

Hippo Queen Catches Raindrops in Cute Viral Video

Rain + Fiona the Hippo = is the best video you watch today. There is one thing that was good with all the rain we've received these last few days, Fiona the hippo catching raindrops for fun. In a video posted to social media, it shows Fiona opening wide trying to catch the rain drops for the storm that rolled through this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy